'Sad To Me' — Ed Westwick Responds To Rape Allegations & Wants To Clear His Name

The Gossip Girl actor took to Twitter and said, "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.”

He continued, "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

But Kristina, in a Facebook post, said on Monday that three years ago she "was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f*** me," she alleges. "I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me ."

And Aurelie also used Facebook to make her allegation against Ed. She said in 2014, the 30-year-old "pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock."

Ed's girlfriend, Jessica Michael, has seemingly defended him on Instagram, posting a photo that says, "Bulls***" and writing as a caption, "Nah, thanks mate. I ain't havin none of that."