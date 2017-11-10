Twitter Facebook Search

So Sad

Ed Westwick's Rape Scandal Is Negatively Impacting His Love Life

Find out how his relationship with girlfriend Jessica Serfaty has changed.

Ed Westwick’s sex scandal has not only negatively affected him and the two women accusing him of rape; it has hurt his relationship with girlfriend Jessica Serfaty as well. The actor had reportedly planned on popping the question and taking their relationship to the next level before things took a turn for the worse.

Jessica, 26, and Ed, 30, were “looking at engagement rings” while in Paris a couple of weeks ago, according to People. They began dating in May.

Though they remain together, Ed has a long road ahead of him, after two women, Kristina Cohen and Aurelie Wynn, came forward claiming he raped them.

But Kristina, in a Facebook post, claims the incident occurred three years ago and she “was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f*** me,” she alleges. “I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

Aurelie gave a similar account on social media, alleging Ed "pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock."

He took to social media to defend himself immediately, writing on Twitter, “"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.”

What are your thoughts on Ed's ordeal? Let us know in the comments section.

