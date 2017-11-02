Kailyn Lowry Rips Farrah Abraham's Shocking 'Teen Mom' 'Sex Shaming' Claims

5 of 6

She also took to YouTube to continue her rant. “Either I’m turning them in or they can change,” she said of the production company. “They can sign an agreement to go with good ethics or good business practices from here on out. It’s disgusting and hateful to the core. I will not be sex shamed, I will not be verbally assaulted. You see so many people [on the show] depressed, on drugs, having substance abuse situations with alcohol, no one is credible here. It’s all fake, it’s all contrived. This speaks to many other Teen Moms who are probably trying to put this into words.”