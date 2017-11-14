Farrah Abraham isn’t on Teen Mom OG anymore, but she is still finding ways to earn the big bucks! The former MTV star revealed that she has an exclusive lingerie line coming out!
Farrah Is Taking It Off! Abraham Bares It All To Announce Her Lingerie Line
1
of
6
1 of 6
Woah!
Photo credit: Instagram
2 of 6
"#Shmoney monday! Can’t wait to show you my exclusive lingerie line Dec 1st. Behind the scenes! Photo shoot woot-woot! For the intrigued wonderfully beautifully www.pultraintimates.com," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo credit: Instagram
3 of 6
The mother-of-one wore a barely there black ensemble.
"#Shmoney monday! Can’t wait to show you my exclusive lingerie line Dec 1st. Behind the scenes! Photo shoot woot-woot! For the intrigued wonderfully beautifully www.pultraintimates.com," she wrote on Instagram.
The mother-of-one wore a barely there black ensemble.
Of course, this isn't the first time that Farrah shared a very NSFW photo or video!
As fans may know, Farrah claims that she was fired from the MTV reality series.
What do you think of Farrah's upcoming project? Let us know your thoughts!