MTV Cribs

Farrah Abraham Sells Texas Mansion & Loses In Sales — See Inside The STUNNING Home

The former 'TMOG' star sold it for over $200,000 less than original asking price.

Credit: Getty/Trulia

Farrah Abraham FINALLY sold her Texas home for over $200,000 less than her original asking price years after putting it on the market. See inside the former Teen Mom OG star’s stunning mansion.

The single-family home was built in 2010.

Photo credit: Trulia

“Gorgeous designer touches in this stunning 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home,” the description on Trulia read.

Photo credit: Trulia

"The open floor plan allows for fun entertaining! Gourmet kitchen offers energy star stainless steel appliances," it also explained.

Photo credit: Trulia

"The master suite is on the main level with dual vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet," the site wrote.

Photo credit: Trulia

Adding, "There's also a separate study, which could be used as a home office, private guest bedroom, two additional bedrooms each with full bath, game room, upgrades galore. Sliding doors lead to the outdoor living and private backyard where you can relax in the courtyard or enjoy the view of the sunset from the covered balcony.”

Photo credit: Trulia

Wow!

Photo credit: Trulia

Stunning.

Photo credit: Trulia

Beautiful.

Photo credit: Trulia

Woah!

Photo credit: Trulia

Beautiful.

Photo credit: Trulia

Nice.

Photo credit: Trulia

Beautiful.

Photo credit: Trulia

Nice color.

Photo credit: Trulia

Stunning.

Photo credit: Trulia

Kitchen goals!

Photo credit: Trulia

And bathroom goals!

Photo credit: Trulia

Perfect for entertaining!

Photo credit: Trulia

Wow!

Photo credit: Trulia

So cozy.

Photo credit: Trulia

What do you think of Farrah's former home? Let us know your thoughts!

Photo credit: Trulia

