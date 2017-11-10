Twitter Facebook Search

Party Time!

Inside Farrah Abraham & Simon Saran's Celebration Following The Pregnancy Bombshell

See the photo that the 'TMOG' star shared that has fans thinking they are expecting.

Do Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have a major reason to celebrate?! They sure do! The Teen Mom OG couple was spotted getting cozy on Snapchat having a celebration and you won’t believe why!

It's Simon's birthday!
The on-again-off-again couple seem to be officially back on, according to photos shared on social media.
The pregnancy rumors started after Simon posted a photo on Snapchat with a jaw dropping caption. "Pregnant bag," Simon wrote on a photo of a bag with Farrah in the photo.
They even cuddled up for a photo from that day! So cute.
In an adorable Instagram photo, Farrah gave her man a special shoutout.
She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big Teddy Bear! @simon_23_saran You have changed my life in so many positive ways and I am grateful to have you in my life!" Aww!
Do you think Farrah is expecting? Let us know your thoughts!
