Oh baby! Farrah Abraham‘s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, made jaws drop last week after he hinted that the two were expecting a baby together. Now that he sent fans into a frenzy, he is telling the truth about the photo that made pregnancy rumors swirl.
Is Farrah Pregnant? Abraham's Boyfriend Simon Saran Explains The Truth Behind Their Baby News
"Pregnant bag," Simon wrote on Snapchat on a photo of a purse with Farrah standing nearby.
The two then snuggled up for a selfie together, hinting they are definitely back on!