thumbnail

OMG

Is Farrah Pregnant? Abraham's Boyfriend Simon Saran Explains The Truth Behind Their Baby News

See the photo that has 'Teen Mom OG' fans freaking out.

Oh baby! Farrah Abraham‘s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, made jaws drop last week after he hinted that the two were expecting a baby together. Now that he sent fans into a frenzy, he is telling the truth about the photo that made pregnancy rumors swirl.

"Pregnant bag," Simon wrote on Snapchat on a photo of a purse with Farrah standing nearby.

The two then snuggled up for a selfie together, hinting they are definitely back on!

However, don't start buying Farrah and Simon baby gifts just yet.

He tweeted, "Farrah is not pregnant. Her purse looked pregnant."

The two split this past summer, but seem to be giving their romance ANOTHER try.

What did you think of Simon and Farrah's pregnancy bombshell? Let us know in the comments!

