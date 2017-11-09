Is Farrah Pregnant? Abraham's Boyfriend Simon Saran Hints She Is Expecting

Is ANOTHER Teen Mom OG baby on the way?! Farrah Abraham‘s on-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, hinted that she is pregnant!
"Pregnant bag," Simon wrote on Snapchat on a photo of a purse with Farrah standing nearby. Hm...
Photo credit: Snapchat
The two even snuggled up for a selfie together, hinting they are definitely back on!
Photo credit: Snapchat
K-I-S-S #BeingSimon
A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on
As fans may know, the couple have been on-again-off-again for years.
More recently, the two have been referring to each other as friends.
#Austin #TEXAS
A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on
Do you think Farrah is expecting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
