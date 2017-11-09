Is Farrah Pregnant? Abraham's Boyfriend Simon Saran Hints She Is Expecting

Slam dunk ! 🏡🏡🏡 Tonight SPECIAL! #BeingSimon 8/9pm @mtv Don't Miss A Blast From The Past ! What do think "yes to success & no to relationships?" #boss #entrepreneur #houseflipping #realestate #money #businesswoman #business

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT