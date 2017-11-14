Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell Reunite For A New ‘Frozen’ Song & It Is Everything

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get excited, Frozen fans. Your favorite characters, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, played by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad, respectively, have reunited for a new Disney Pixar Frozen short, and it is just enough to hold you over until Frozen 2 comes out next year! The short, titled Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, comes out Nov. 22, but Pixar released a sneak peek for fans to get them extra hyped up (as if that was even necessary). Click through for all the details on the Frozen short!