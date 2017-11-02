'It's A Good Time' — Gabrielle Union Tells All On Sex Life With Dwyane Wade

We don't know where this name came from, and probably are better off not knowing, but Gabrielle, 45, admitted she affectionately calls Dwyane "Poopy!" Photo credit: Getty

And when it comes to the bedroom, Gabrielle says it all depends on Dwyane’s basketball schedule. The NBA player was recently drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and she said during the on-season, “You’ve got to space that out between games.” Photo credit: Getty

But during off-season, it’s an entirely different scenario. “It’s a nice time. It’s a good time, “ the actress noted, adding that she is the one who is most likely to take Dwyane to the bedroom. Photo credit: Getty

As for their romance, Gabrielle said it's "yummy, mysterious, and honest." The two wed in 2014, after first dating in 2009. They briefly split in 2013, but rekindled their romance after a few months. Photo credit: Getty

Though in Hollywood it seems like it's the men who are running to get a prenuptial agreement before exchanging vows, it was Gabrielle who insisted on their assets being protected, she previously told talk show host Arsenio Hall, though Dwyane of course is very rich. Photo credit: Getty