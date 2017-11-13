Gigi Hadid Stuns In All-Pink Outfit On Way To 'Glamour' Women Of The Year Event

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she made her way to Glamour‘s Women of the Year Live Summit on Monday. The supermodel wore a shimmery pale pink outfit. Click through for pics of Gigi’s incredible look!
Gigi, 22, wore a bright pink skirt and sheer pink top to the women's empowerment event in NYC.
She looked absolutely gorgeous!
Gigi wore her long blonde hair swept back and her makeup looked flawless!
What do you think about Gigi's look? Let us know in the comments!
