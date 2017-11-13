Gigi Hadid Stuns In All-Pink Outfit On Way To 'Glamour' Women Of The Year Event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she made her way to Glamour‘s Women of the Year Live Summit on Monday. The supermodel wore a shimmery pale pink outfit. Click through for pics of Gigi’s incredible look!