Pretty In Pink

Gigi Hadid Stuns In All-Pink Outfit On Way To 'Glamour' Women Of The Year Event

See pics of the supermodel in NYC!

Credit: Getty

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she made her way to Glamour‘s Women of the Year Live Summit on Monday. The supermodel wore a shimmery pale pink outfit. Click through for pics of Gigi’s incredible look!

Gigi, 22, wore a bright pink skirt and sheer pink top to the women's empowerment event in NYC.

Photo credit: Getty

She paired the all-pink look with black and pink heels. Gigi is known for her bold fashion choices.

Photo credit: Getty

She looked absolutely gorgeous!

Photo credit: Getty

She was solo again, and has been spotted without boyfriend Zayn Malik a few times recently. 

Photo credit: Getty

Gigi wore her long blonde hair swept back and her makeup looked flawless!

Photo credit: Getty

What do you think about Gigi's look? Let us know in the comments! 

Photo credit: Getty

