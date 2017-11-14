Gigi Hadid Trips & Nearly Falls Heading To The Glamour Awards!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even the world’s top supermodels have a misstep sometimes! Gigi Hadid put on a brave face as she tripped over her dress while heading out to the Glamour Awards, but she didn’t let the minor incident steal her shine! The 22-year-old struck a pose and kept it together as she headed to the event, where she was honored with the Supernova award.