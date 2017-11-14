Even the world’s top supermodels have a misstep sometimes! Gigi Hadid put on a brave face as she tripped over her dress while heading out to the Glamour Awards, but she didn’t let the minor incident steal her shine! The 22-year-old struck a pose and kept it together as she headed to the event, where she was honored with the Supernova award.
Gigi Hadid Trips & Nearly Falls Heading To The Glamour Awards!
Even with the stumble, she was a vision like always in a shimmering golden Zuhair Murad gown, while Bella, who accompanied her, complimented her sister’s look in a silver Cristina Ottaviano trouser suit.
And Bella is not the only one who came out to support Gigi, as her mother, Yolanda and brother Anwar were also in the audience for the major celebration.
Though Bella was not up for an award, she and Gigi will be going head to head next month at the British Fashion Awards for Model of the Year.
During her acceptance speech, Gigi admitted that though she has a legion of fans and admirers, she doesn’t always wake up feeling flawless, which is a shock to us!
"I want to let you know that just because I'm standing here, winning this award, doesn't mean that I have it all figured out. I'm so grateful for every opportunity, but that doesn't mean that I wake up feeling like the Gigi the world expects me to be on a daily basis."
What are your thoughts on Gigi's look of the night? Let us know in the comments section.
