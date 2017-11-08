Gigi Hadid is known for dropping jaws, and didn’t disappoint while leaving her hotel in London to head to the airport. And while she hasn’t been spotted out at recent events with Zayn Malik, not to worry! The couple is still going strong, and even posted adorable photos on Instagram for Halloween of their costumes, Spiderman and Felicia Hardy.
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Without Her Boyfriend In A Tiny Crop Top That Reveals Her Washboard Abs
1
of
6
1 of 6
If only everyone had this look on the way to the airport! Gigi, 22, wore a cropped denim jacket which she paired with a black shirt that showed off her super toned midriff. She completed the ensemble with fierce leather pants and boots.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 6
And while Gigi and Zayn may not have any drama at the moment, the same unfortunately can't be said for her relationship with sister Bella!
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 6
A source told OK! exclusively that Gigi is jealous of her younger sister's modeling success. "Now everyone’s heaping praise on Bella and while things are blowing up for her, it’s calming down for Gigi,” the insider revealed. “Of course she’s freaked.”
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 6
But really, Gigi should be anything but insecure, as she's landed world-renowned covers including Vogue and is so talented she didn't even miss a step when she lost a shoe at the Anna Sui runway show earlier this year. Not many people can say the same.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 6
However, the source added, "She’s always been sensitive about Bella’s success, and now her insecurity is at an all-time high."
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 6
What are your thoughts on Gigi's concerns? Let us know in the comments section.
If only everyone had this look on the way to the airport! Gigi, 22, wore a cropped denim jacket which she paired with a black shirt that showed off her super toned midriff. She completed the ensemble with fierce leather pants and boots.
Photo credit: MEGA
And while Gigi and Zayn may not have any drama at the moment, the same unfortunately can't be said for her relationship with sister Bella!
Photo credit: MEGA
A source told OK! exclusively that Gigi is jealous of her younger sister's modeling success. "Now everyone’s heaping praise on Bella and while things are blowing up for her, it’s calming down for Gigi,” the insider revealed. “Of course she’s freaked.”
Photo credit: MEGA
But really, Gigi should be anything but insecure, as she's landed world-renowned covers including Vogue and is so talented she didn't even miss a step when she lost a shoe at the Anna Sui runway show earlier this year. Not many people can say the same.
Photo credit: MEGA
However, the source added, "She’s always been sensitive about Bella’s success, and now her insecurity is at an all-time high."
Photo credit: MEGA
What are your thoughts on Gigi's concerns? Let us know in the comments section.