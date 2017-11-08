Gigi Hadid Steps Out Without Her Boyfriend In A Tiny Crop Top That Reveals Her Washboard Abs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gigi Hadid is known for dropping jaws, and didn’t disappoint while leaving her hotel in London to head to the airport. And while she hasn’t been spotted out at recent events with Zayn Malik, not to worry! The couple is still going strong, and even posted adorable photos on Instagram for Halloween of their costumes, Spiderman and Felicia Hardy.