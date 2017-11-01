Gwen Stefani Reveals Protruding Bump As She & Blake Shelton Take Next Step In Their Relationship

5 of 6

“Gwen really has felt in the past like her family was complete. But if nothing else, dating Blake for the last two years has proven what an amazing dad he will be. She wanted to give him a child of his own, and she knew that at this stage in the game, going through the grueling process of IVF was the only way — and would be worth it in the end,” added the insider.

Photo credit: BACKGRID