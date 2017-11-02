Hailey Baldwin was snapped wearing a mysterious diamond ring on THAT finger just days after she was seen cozying up to Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes! The new couple spent some quality time together at Hailey’s Halloween bash on Tuesday night, and even left holding hands! Click through our gallery for the details.
Hailey Baldwin Snapped Wearing Diamond Ring After Holding Hands With Shawn Mendes!
Hailey was snapped out in LA on November 2nd and she sported an extra accessory — an enormous diamond ring on! Could things be moving quickly between her and her rumored new boyfriend, Shawn Mendes?
Photo credit: MEGA
The 20-year-old hosted a Halloween party with her BFF, Kendall Jenner, on Tuesday, and Shawn was one of the attendees.
Photo credit: MEGA
During the party, things heated up between the two. “He had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the duo left the bash together at 1 a.m. holding hands.
Photo credit: MEGA
Last month, Baldwin and the Mercy singer fueled dating rumors when they were spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights together. They were also seen enjoying dinner together a few days later!
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: MEGA
