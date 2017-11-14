Twitter Facebook Search

New Couple Alert!

Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Could NOT Stop Making Out At MTV After-Party

‘It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.’

Step aside, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. There’s a new hot couple in town: Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes! The blonde beauty and the “Stitches” singer were spotted making out at Rita Ora’s after-party after the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness, the pair was doing nothing to hide their make-out sesh! Click through for all the details on the duo’s romance.

“The place was packed with stars but Shawn only had eyes for Hailey,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer won three awards earlier that night, best artist, best song, and biggest fans.

He celebrated by going straight to the after-party at the London restaurant Laylow wiht Hailey! “It was a very exclusive bash and Shawn and Hailey were really enjoying themselves, spending ages French kissing,” the witness told the paper.

“It clearly wasn’t a one-time thing,” the source continued. “They looked like they were seriously into each other.”

Added the insider, “They even posed for a photo with Rita. It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they are an item.”

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, was last linked to Justin in 2016. Justin recently reunited with his ex, Selena, just days after she split from The Weeknd.

Do you think Hailey and Shawn are an item? Sound off in the comments below!

