Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Could NOT Stop Making Out At MTV After-Party

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Step aside, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. There’s a new hot couple in town: Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes! The blonde beauty and the “Stitches” singer were spotted making out at Rita Ora’s after-party after the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness, the pair was doing nothing to hide their make-out sesh! Click through for all the details on the duo’s romance.