Hakkasan Group Raises Over $1 Million to Support Las Vegas Victims Fund Through Benefit Concert At OMNIA Nightclub

The nightspot welcomed some of the industry’s top turntable artists including Tiësto, Zedd, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Party Favor, Cash Cash, Nghtmre, and more in the main room, while renowned SKAM Artists Lil Jon, FAED, Turbulence, Crooked, NEVA and OB One took over Heart of OMNIA as Bojo from Vegas’ Q 100.5, kept the energy going throughout the night. Photo credit: Rukes

Adding to the excitement, UFC’s official Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer participated throughout the night as he helped hype up the packed room and welcomed artists to the stage. Photo credit: Rukes

As the night went on, the nightspot was treated to an unbelievable surprise as legendary singer, and Vegas icon, Céline Dion joined DJ Steve Aoki on stage. The energy in the room reached an all-time high as she performed a special rendition of her classic song “My Heart Will Go On” alongside the popular DJ. Photo credit: Denise Trucello

The benefit concert went on into the early hours of the morning as the artists played back-to-back sets, making for a tremendously remarkable affair. Photo credit: Aaron Garcia

With the goal of bringing the community together, and to further cement Vegas as the entertainment capital of the world, Hakkasan Group announced that they raised $1,019,691 through donations, ticket sales, and all revenue earned throughout the night, all of which is being donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, via the Direct Impact Fund. Photo credit: Rukes