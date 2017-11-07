Manhattan District Attorney Will Seek Indictment Of Harvey Weinstein Next Week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The massive scandal surrounding disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein has been building up over the weeks, with several actresses coming forward with their own claims of sexual assault against them. The NYPD has been working on one of those cases, where actress Paz de la Huerta claimed that he raped her twice back in 2010, and now Page Six is reporting that the Manhattan District Attorney will be seeking an indictment of him as early as next week.