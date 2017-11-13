Twitter Facebook Search

Too Cute!

Heidi Pratt Shares Sweet Photos Of Her Newborn Baby

See pics from the new mom's adorable photoshoot.

Credit: Instagram/@heidipratt

Heidi Pratt shared some photos from an adorable mother/daughter photoshoot! The new mom and husband Spencer welcomed their son, Gunner, on October 1. Click through for new pics of Heidi and Gunner!

Heidi cradles her baby boy while surrounded by beautiful white flowers in the new photo.
She and Spencer posed together with Gunner a few days before. What a sweet family portrait!
The new parents are clearly loving playing mom and dad.
The couple also took their little bundle of joy to a pumpkin patch for the first time! "Best fall of my life!" Heidi wrote on Instagram.
Gunner was also super adorable when he went as a burrito for Halloween, and Spencer and Heidi were Taco Bell employees.
What do you think about this latest photoshoot with Heidi and Gunner? Let us know in the comments.
