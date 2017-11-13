Heidi Pratt Shares Sweet Photos Of Her Newborn Baby

Heidi Pratt shared some photos from an adorable mother/daughter photoshoot! The new mom and husband Spencer welcomed their son, Gunner, on October 1. Click through for new pics of Heidi and Gunner!
1 of 6
Baby 💛
A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on
Heidi cradles her baby boy while surrounded by beautiful white flowers in the new photo.
2 of 6
My little family 💛
A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on
She and Spencer posed together with Gunner a few days before. What a sweet family portrait!
3 of 6
The new parents are clearly loving playing mom and dad.
6 of 6
What do you think about this latest photoshoot with Heidi and Gunner? Let us know in the comments.
Heidi cradles her baby boy while surrounded by beautiful white flowers in the new photo.
She and Spencer posed together with Gunner a few days before. What a sweet family portrait!
The new parents are clearly loving playing mom and dad.
What do you think about this latest photoshoot with Heidi and Gunner? Let us know in the comments.