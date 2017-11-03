Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expanding their family once again! The yoga master took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child! Click through to see the adorable post.
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fourth Child! See The ADORABLE Announcement
Hilaria, 33, shared this pic of her lying on the floor with her 4-year-daughter Carmen resting her head on her stomach. Her son Rafael, 2, and baby Leonardo, 1, are also close by their mom’s side. Dad Alec, 59, just barely made it inside the frame of the crowded pic!
Hilaria also announced she’d be revealing the baby’s gender tomorrow with her own homemade cake! “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!” she wrote.
“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” Hilaria captioned the sweet pic.
This is the fourth child for Alec and Hilaria, but Alec’s fifth child total. The 30 Rock actor also shares daughter Ireland, 22, with his ex Kim Basinger.
Hilaria is often posting pics of her adorable kids. For Halloween, they dressed up as the cast of The Wizard of Oz!
What do you think of Alec’s baby news? Sound off in the comments below!