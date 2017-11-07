Hilary Duff is one busy lady, as the 30-year-old continues to be a triple threat as a singer, actress… and mom to her adorable son Luca! The “So Yesterday” singer looked happy as can be with a big smile on her face as she picked him up from school yesterday.
Hilary Duff All Smiles As She Picks Her Son Luca Up From School
Her 5-year-old son looks like he will be taller than her sooner than later, as he almost reaches her in height at such a young age (Hilary is only 5’2)!
They both looked casually stylish as they headed out of the school. Hilary paired a jean jacket and undershirt with leggings, while Luca sported a pair of khakis and grey sweatshirt with not only one but two backpacks!
Looks like art may be in Luca’s future, as Hilary is seen carrying around one of his colorful projects as they headed home. Nice work!
Although he wasn’t with them that day, Hilary’s on-again boyfriend Matthew Komahas been spending time with both her and Luca as of late.
They were recently seen heading to Rite Aid for art supplies last month. Maybe they bought those for the awesome project Luca just finished?
Do you think Matthew will be joining Hilary and Luca for future school pickups? Sound off in the comments!
