The holidays are around the corner, and that means getting together with loved ones. Whether your attending a winter gala or a small dinner with friends and family, here are a few stunning celebrity styles to get you inspired.
Celebrity Holiday Style Inspiration
Gorgeous Gwyneth
Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in this sparkly green gown with a plunging neckline.
Photo credit: Getty
Radiant Kate
Kate Hudson's silver, glittery dress attempts to outshine her effervescent personality — but can’t.
Photo credit: Getty
Mariah Working It
Mariah Carey is fierce in this red mini dress.
Photo credit: Getty
Beautiful Rumor
Rumor Willis is a knockout in this elegant red gown.
Photo credit: Getty
Epic Adele
Adele’s sparkles on the stage in this classic burgundy gown.
Photo credit: Getty
Classic Emma
Emma Stone’s twinkling stars shine on the red carpet.
Photo credit: Getty
Graceful Duchess Kate
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge gets festive in a classic green and red dress.