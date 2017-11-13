Where isKatie Holmes?!Jamie Foxx headed to Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party over the weekend, but Katie, who is reportedly in a committed relationship with the actor, was nowhere to be found. Instead, the mother of his nine-year-old daughter, Kristin Grannis, headed to the bash!
Jamie Foxx & His Gorgeous Baby Mama Head To Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Bash
Jamie, 49, looked dapper in a blue suit and tie as he headed to the A-list event in Los Angeles. And Kristin was a sight to see in a black strapless gown and heels.
The two arrived and left separately, which is no surprise, as Jamie is very private about his personal life, and does not talk about Kristin. However, her father has spoken about their relationship to The National Enquirer.
After it was revealed Jamie and Katie are seeing one another, he told the publication it caused complications and his relationship with Kristin “has become more tense because of his other relationships,” adding that it’s “difficult” for Kristin.
Katie and Jamie have somehow been able to hide their romance for the last five years, though they finally showed major PDA two months ago while on a beach in Mailbu. According to reports, after Katie and Tom Cruise divorced, there was a clause, which kept her from publicly dating for over several years.
