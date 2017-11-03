Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have finally said “I do” after over a decade together! Although the couple were rumored to have married in 2007, the two didn’t actually wed until just last month — and they managed to keep the whole thing under wraps! Surrounded by family and friends, the two tied the knot at their home in a secret intimate ceremony. Click through for all the details on the couple’s secret wedding!
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Officially Wed In Secret Ceremony After 12 Years Together
“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.'”
Another source told Us that on October 2, the couple purchased a marriage license for the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, one week before they said “I do!”
According to Us, wedding guests included Lisa’s daughter Zoe Kravitz and former co-stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. “He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy,” a source told the mag. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend.”
Jason, 38, and Lisa, 49, met through mutual friends in 2005. Two years later, the couple had their first child, daughter Lola. It was rumored that the couple tied the knot later that year, and Jason even referred to Lisa as his “wife” in interviews!
In 2008, the couple had their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf. In August, Lisa and the couple’s two children surprised Jason on the Aquaman set in Australia. “I have never been so surprised in my life,” he captioned the pic. “38 is the greatest to date.”
Are you surprised Jason and Lisa finally tied the knot after 12 years together? Sound off in the comments below.
