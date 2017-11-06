Twitter Facebook Search

It's Forever!

Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Are Making Their Relationship PERMANENT

Find out what the 'Teen Mom 2' couple is doing next!

Credit: Instagram

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus just became official in October, but the two are ready to make their romance permanent, literally. See what the newest Teen Mom 2 couple is up to!

The MTV dad posted a photo of his updated tattoo on his back and thanks to Briana's comment, fans got a hint at what they are doing to make it official!
"Fire," she wrote and he replied, "Ours are next #KQ."
And the newest mom on the show replied, "I'm ready!"
And of course, fans attempted to figure out what the two would get! "Judging by the hashtag, possibly King and Queen tattoos?," a fan asked.
The two hinted at a relationship brewing for months via social media, but during the reunion taping in Los Angeles, they finally decided to make it official.
What do you think of Javi and Briana dating? Let us know in the comments!
