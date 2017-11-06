Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Are Making Their Relationship PERMANENT

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus just became official in October, but the two are ready to make their romance permanent, literally. See what the newest Teen Mom 2 couple is up to!
1 of 6
Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆
A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on
2 of 6
"Fire," she wrote and he replied, "Ours are next #KQ."
3 of 6
And the newest mom on the show replied, "I'm ready!"
4 of 6
And of course, fans attempted to figure out what the two would get! "Judging by the hashtag, possibly King and Queen tattoos?," a fan asked.
5 of 6
Cali livin ☀️
A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on
The two hinted at a relationship brewing for months via social media, but during the reunion taping in Los Angeles, they finally decided to make it official.
6 of 6
What do you think of Javi and Briana dating? Let us know in the comments!
"Fire," she wrote and he replied, "Ours are next #KQ."
And the newest mom on the show replied, "I'm ready!"
And of course, fans attempted to figure out what the two would get! "Judging by the hashtag, possibly King and Queen tattoos?," a fan asked.
The two hinted at a relationship brewing for months via social media, but during the reunion taping in Los Angeles, they finally decided to make it official.
What do you think of Javi and Briana dating? Let us know in the comments!