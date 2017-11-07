How Did Jenna Dewan React To Finding Out Hubby Channing Tatum Used To Be A Stripper?

He spoke with Entertainment Tonight last night at the premiere of his latest film, War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend. Photo credit: Getty

Looks like he got the news out of the way early on in their dating life. “I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” he told ET. “I don't know. I'm not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody.”

Luckily for him, it didn’t bother Jenna that much! “Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” Channing added. "Guys want to know everything about it, like, 'What? How much? When? Were you naked?’” Photo credit: Getty

The couple look more in love than ever, as he adorably held her hand when she got onto the red carpet. Photo credit: Getty

Clearly, his stripping days didn’t bother Jenna at all, as they are still together almost a decade later and have an adorable daughter, Everly, to bring them tons of laughter and joy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Maybe not joy all the time though, as Channing just played a mean prank on his little daughter when he told her he ate all the Halloween candy . She clearly wasn’t having it! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The future as of now looks great for this gorgeous couple as his stripping days are way behind him and their A-list status continues to cement itself. Photo credit: Getty