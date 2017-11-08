Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Wears The Cutest Outfit During Their Shopping Trip

It seems like Everly was in the mood to head to the pool, as she wore a very colorful one-piece that looked more like a bathing suit. Photo credit: MEGA

Jenna, 36, on the other hand, was boho chic in a light pink oversized duster, a tight black spaghetti-strapped shirt, and distressed jeans, which she accessorized with a black fedora hat and large gold necklace. Photo credit: MEGA

Meanwhile, Jenna sparked pregnancy rumors in September , but don't expect to see Everly walking around with a playmate just yet! After wearing a flowing dress and sharing a photo about the favorite place she liked to visit when she was pregnant with her daughter, the rumor mill started. But unfortunately it's not happening just yet, and she cleared the air with a simple joke. Photo credit: MEGA

The actress told People, “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee." Photo credit: MEGA

Channing aren't as ready as the rest of us for them to have baby number two, though they have been together for over ten years. It sounds like she andaren't as ready as the rest of us for them to have baby number two, though they have been together for over ten years. Photo credit: MEGA