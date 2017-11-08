Twitter Facebook Search

Adorable!

Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Wears The Cutest Outfit During Their Shopping Trip

The four-year-old is the spitting image of her mom and actor Channing Tatum.

Can Jenna Dewan‘s daughter Everly Tatum be any cuter? The four-year-old headed out with her mom in Los Angeles, and chose a very unique outfit for the occasion.

Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Wears The Cutest Outfit During Their Shopping Trip
It seems like Everly was in the mood to head to the pool, as she wore a very colorful one-piece that looked more like a bathing suit.

Jenna, 36, on the other hand, was boho chic in a light pink oversized duster, a tight black spaghetti-strapped shirt, and distressed jeans, which she accessorized with a black fedora hat and large gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Jenna sparked pregnancy rumors in September, but don't expect to see Everly walking around with a playmate just yet! After wearing a flowing dress and sharing a photo about the favorite place she liked to visit when she was pregnant with her daughter, the rumor mill started. But unfortunately it's not happening just yet, and she cleared the air with a simple joke.

The actress told People, “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee."

It sounds like she and Channing aren't as ready as the rest of us for them to have baby number two, though they have been together for over ten years.

What are your thoughts on the mother-daughter outing? Let us know in the comments section. 

