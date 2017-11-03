Jennifer Lawrence may have said too much during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Livelast night! The actress was tasked with going up to tourists on Hollywood Boulevard in L.A. and asking them to name five movies she starred in. While talking to one fan, Jen let it slip that she found her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt“hot!” Jen and Chris dodged rumors of a romance while filming the movie, but months later, the actor announced his split from wifeAnna Faris. Did Jen just admit there’s more to her relationship with Chris than friendship?
Jennifer Lawrence Calls Chris Pratt ‘Hot’ After She’s Accused Of Causing His Divorce
One fan was struggling to name Jen’s movie Passengers, so she described it as “the space one with the hot guy.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Jen responded, “Yes! That one hot guy.” The “hot guy” is Jen’s Passengers co-star Chris.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While promoting their film Passengers, Jen and Chris were rumored to be more than friends. Jen was reportedly heartbroken over the gossip. “Jen has found the claims really upsetting, because she’d never go near a married man,” an insider told Heat magazine at the time.
Photo credit: Getty
Anna admitted on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified that she struggled with the rumors. “It made me feel incredibly insecure,” she confessed, noting that she felt “vulnerable” when he’d go off to film movies for months at a time.
Photo credit: Getty
In August, Chris and Anna announced their split. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," they said in a Facebook statement.
Photo credit: Getty
Do you think Chris and Jen have ever been more than just friends? Sound off in the comments below.
