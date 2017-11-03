Jennifer Lawrence Calls Chris Pratt ‘Hot’ After She’s Accused Of Causing His Divorce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lawrence may have said too much during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night! The actress was tasked with going up to tourists on Hollywood Boulevard in L.A. and asking them to name five movies she starred in. While talking to one fan, Jen let it slip that she found her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt “hot!” Jen and Chris dodged rumors of a romance while filming the movie, but months later, the actor announced his split from wife Anna Faris. Did Jen just admit there’s more to her relationship with Chris than friendship?