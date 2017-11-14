Twitter Facebook Search

Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez

The pair has been a little too inseparable for the 'Amor' singer, a source claims.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been seemingly inseparable since they began dating earlier this year, but even J. Lo. needs a break from all the attention now and then! An OK! insider claims that Jen is desperate for some time away from her famous boyfriend, and is hoping the two can take “a few weeks” off from each other!

“It’s gotten too claustrophobic even for Jen, who’s known to be one of the neediest people on the planet,” an insider told OK! exclusively.

“She’s put a lot of her life on hold these past few months, like hanging out with girlfriends and even her kids,” the source explained.

However, the insider said there’s technically nothing wrong with the couple’s relationship — J. Lo. just wants some time for herself!

“Things are great with Alex but they haven’t had a day off each other in literally months,” the insider added. “She’s looking at a few weeks’ break, which they both agree will do them a lot of good in the long term.”

Jen and Alex first began dating in March, and were soon spotted everywhere together. The former New York Yankee even took to visiting Jen on the set of her show Shades of Blue.

Do you think Jen and Alex will stay together much longer? Sound off in the comments below!

