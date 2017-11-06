Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Take Their Kids For Some Delicious Ice Cream!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are clearly having a blast together as a couple, as the gorgeous twosome are already planning on marriage after only being together for less than a year. They clearly feel comfortable enough with one another to bring their respective kids together for a day out, which just happened down in Florida as they all got together to indulge in some delicious ice cream!