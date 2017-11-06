Melissa Meeks Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage After Learning Of Husband's Affair

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Melissa Meeks was heartbroken when pictures surfaced of her husband Jeremy Meeks making out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green about a yacht in Turkey in June. However, learning of her husband’s affair was not the end of the mom-of-two’s heartbreak. Soon after seeing the shocking pics, Melissa said she suffered “continuous bleeding,” which she brushed off as “a heavy cycle” caused by stress. But when she spoke to a doctor about her medical concerns, he told Melissa she was most likely suffering a miscarriage.