Melissa Meeks Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage After Learning Of Husband's Affair

Melissa Meeks was heartbroken when pictures surfaced of her husband Jeremy Meeks making out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green about a yacht in Turkey in June. However, learning of her husband’s affair was not the end of the mom-of-two’s heartbreak. Soon after seeing the shocking pics, Melissa said she suffered “continuous bleeding,” which she brushed off as “a heavy cycle” caused by stress. But when she spoke to a doctor about her medical concerns, he told Melissa she was most likely suffering a miscarriage.