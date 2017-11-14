Jill Duggar Breaks Family’s Strict Rules After Derick Dillard’s Firing From ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar is no longer the only Duggar girl breaking her family’s strict dress code. Jill Duggar joined the pants club over the weekend as the Counting On star was spotted rocking a pair of jeans! However, the timing of the reality star’s change in wardrobe may speak volumes about the current status of her marriage.
That same day, Jill was spotted wearing jeans for the very first time while at a theme park with her family.
As Duggar fans know, the women in the Duggar clan adhere to a strict dress code that only allows them to wear dresses and skirts that go below the knee – no pants allowed!
So, Jill’s decision to go against her family’s modest dress code amidst the Twitter controversy could be seen as a message of defiance.
Could Derick be losing his wife too?
What do you think about Jill’s decision to wear pants around the same time of Derick’s firing? Sound off in the comments!
