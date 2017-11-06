Jimmy Fallon Says His Late Mother Was His ‘Biggest Fan’

As The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon audience prepares to watch re-runs of the show this week, following the death of Jimmy’s mother Gloria, the host released a touching statement to People magazine.
2 of 6
It was a short but sweet reflection from the funnyman who has for the most kept quiet about his family life. He hasn’t posted anything about it on social media at all yet.
3 of 6
Gloria Fallon, who was just 68 when she died, was reportedly the first person Jimmy called
when he landed his iconic role on Saturday Night Live
.
5 of 6
And she also visited the show with his dad Jim back in February 2014, when Jimmy shouted them out in the audience and said, “Thanks for being here, guys. I love you.”
6 of 6
What are your thoughts on the tragic passing of Jimmy's mother? Let us know in the comment section!
It was a short but sweet reflection from the funnyman who has for the most kept quiet about his family life. He hasn’t posted anything about it on social media at all yet.
Gloria Fallon, who was just 68 when she died, was reportedly the first person Jimmy called
when he landed his iconic role on Saturday Night Live
.
They were so close that they were known to talk on the phone several times a day. So much so that Jimmy decided to include a funny quote from her on one of the show’s hashtag moments.
And she also visited the show with his dad Jim back in February 2014, when Jimmy shouted them out in the audience and said, “Thanks for being here, guys. I love you.”
What are your thoughts on the tragic passing of Jimmy's mother? Let us know in the comment section!