Jimmy Kimmel & Channing Tatum Tell Their Kids They Ate All The Halloween Candy!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In his annual tradition of making several kids cry out of sadness, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was once again up to his old shenanigans by having parents send in videos claiming they ate their children’s Halloween candy. Both he and Channing Tatum, who is filling in for him while he is out, got in on the prank, but both received very different reactions when they revealed their naughty deed to their daughters!