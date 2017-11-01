Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Arrested For Harassing Cop While Intoxicated

Ain’t no scandal quite like a Duggar scandal and Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo’s past arrest is way up on the family’s long list of shameful acts. According to RadarOnline.com, the Counting On star was once arrested for harassment during an alcohol-fueled night out.
1 of 7
In a police report obtained from Oneonta Police Department, by Radar, Jeremy was arrested on January 16, 2008 for harassment against a police officer. “An intoxicated male who appeared to be a friend of the male that was involved was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities while in front of numerous subjects,” the reporting officer wrote. “Identified later as Jeremy Vuolo.”
2 of 7
According to the report, police instructed the now-pastor “several times” to “calm down.” However, “for no apparent reason, Vuolo walked up to [the officer] and grabbed his right arm/bicep in a forceful manner,” the report read. “Subsequently, Vuolo was arrested and transported back to HQ, where he was booked and later released to a sober friend.”
3 of 7
Jinger’s hubby’s blood alcohol level was .13% at the time of his arrest. He was ordered to pay $250 in fines and a surcharge of $95.
4 of 7
Back in 2016, following his courtship with his now wife Jinger, Jeremy spoke out about his arrest. “I was part of the college party scene and was living foolishly,” he explained. “I’m not perfect, but I sought out accountability and I now see great victory in my life.”
6 of 7
“They aren’t just clones,” the insider dished. “They have their own set of beliefs. They aren’t attacking their family’s belief system. The family doesn’t mind at all. They are thrilled to see them push out on their own.”
7 of 7
What do you think about Jeremy’s arrest? Sound off in the comments!
In a police report obtained from Oneonta Police Department, by Radar, Jeremy was arrested on January 16, 2008 for harassment against a police officer. “An intoxicated male who appeared to be a friend of the male that was involved was acting belligerent and shouting obscenities while in front of numerous subjects,” the reporting officer wrote. “Identified later as Jeremy Vuolo.”
According to the report, police instructed the now-pastor “several times” to “calm down.” However, “for no apparent reason, Vuolo walked up to [the officer] and grabbed his right arm/bicep in a forceful manner,” the report read. “Subsequently, Vuolo was arrested and transported back to HQ, where he was booked and later released to a sober friend.”
Jinger’s hubby’s blood alcohol level was .13% at the time of his arrest. He was ordered to pay $250 in fines and a surcharge of $95.
Back in 2016, following his courtship with his now wife Jinger, Jeremy spoke out about his arrest. “I was part of the college party scene and was living foolishly,” he explained. “I’m not perfect, but I sought out accountability and I now see great victory in my life.”
“They aren’t just clones,” the insider dished. “They have their own set of beliefs. They aren’t attacking their family’s belief system. The family doesn’t mind at all. They are thrilled to see them push out on their own.”
What do you think about Jeremy’s arrest? Sound off in the comments!