Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo just solidified their title as “cutest Duggar couple!” In honor of their one-year wedding anniversary, the Counting On stars shared heartfelt messages to each other on social media that could soften even the hardest of hearts. (Seriously, they’re tearjerking!)
Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Anniversary Tributes To Each Other Will Leave You In Tears
First up to share their anniversary tribute was Jinger, as she captioned a photo from their wedding day, “@jeremy_vuolo It’s been 1 year since the day we said “I do”...it’s been the best year of my life! Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words."
Jinger continued: “Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together—I cherish every moment with you. I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer. Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable. I love absolutely everything about you and couldn’t be more grateful to God for giving me the most incredible husband in the world! I love you, babe!”
“To say she’s the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it,” he captioned a photo of the two, “seeing as, even in my dreams, I️ never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christlike as my dear Jinger. This year has been the best of my life. I️ love you, @jingervuolo, and always will.”
Then it was Jeremy’s turn to melt our hearts.
