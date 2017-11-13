Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Fans Have Questions After Seeing Recent Photo Of ‘Counting On’ Star

Is she or isn’t she, that is the question! Jinger Duggar has fans once again questioning if she’s pregnant with her first child after the Counting On star’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a recent pic of the two on Instagram.
Jeremy posted this pic that featured the happy twosome as they stood in church beside another smiling couple.
While at first glance the picture may seem like a usual “Jinger in a dress” pic, the unofficial “Jinger Duggar Baby Bump Watch Squad” seemed to spot a possible baby bump
hiding under Jinger’s loose-fitting dress.
“Oh great! Is Jinger pregnant!?,” one fan asked. While Jeremy didn’t respond to the pregnancy question some of his followers sure did.
“It's the dress why does everyone think she should be pregnant by now,” another wrote in Jinger’s defense. “They are very smart to wait a bit.”
What do you think of Jeremy’s recent pic? Do you see a baby bump? Sound off in the comments!
