Hot Mama!

Vee's Secret! Jo Rivera's Fiancee Torres Reveals How She Got Her Post Baby Body Back

The 'Teen Mom 2' star's workout and diet will leave you shocked.

Teen Mom 2 fans fell in love with Jo Rivera‘s fiancee, Vee Torres, fast! Audiences love watching the adorable couple plan their wedding and raise their one daughter together, Vivi, on the reality series. It’s safe to say, Vee’s style, makeup, and killer bod caught her fans eyes and luckily, she just revealed how she snapped back after welcoming her daughter two years ago.

A fan asked the reality star how she stays so fit and luckily, she revealed how!
"I eat whole medium pizzas by myself, with pepperoni that’s important, i drink coke, scarf Doritos and never exercise," she wrote.
Say what?! Fans were in shocked from the tweet and expressed how jealous they are!
As fans may know, Jo and Vee share one daughter together, Vivi, who just turned 2-years-old!
Mom life!
What did you think of Vee's tweet about her "diet" and "workout" routine? Let us know your thoughts!
