Joe Giudice Will Relocate To New Prison Amid Explosive Lawsuit!

Embattled Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice will be transferring prison locations amid an explosive lawsuit that he filed against The U.S. Bureau of Prisons. He will be relocating from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, which will become an almost three hour trip each way for his estranged wife Teresa to make, if she feels like it. They are reportedly not on good terms as of late, and this news could cause a further separation between the two.