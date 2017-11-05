Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Engagement Party Was Lit AF
The Game of Thrones actress, 21, and DNCE frontman, 28, were all smiles as they walked into their super exclusive soiree on Saturday at Mamo in New York City.
The couple was joined by Joe’s DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee. And of course, Joe’s brothers Nick Jonas— who arrived with model Georgia Fowler – and Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle, were in the building.
Even Joe’s on-camera love interest Ashley Graham attended the couple’s big night alongside her hubby. (Who could forget Joe and Ashley’s steamy on-screen kiss for DNCE’s “Toothbrush” music video?)
Actors Tom Holland and Ansel Elgort were also on hand to celebrate the happy couple.
A source told E! News that the engaged pair shut down Mamo for an “intimate dinner,” which was held upstairs in a private room for about 30 of their closest family and friends.
The insider added that guests “feasted on specialty dishes like the truffle pizza and the truffle ravioli. In addition to some sumptuous eats and drinks, the event also featured a few ‘beautiful toasts’ in honor of the newly engaged couple.”
After the small dinner, they group apparently enjoyed a "wild night of dancing."
