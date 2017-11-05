Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Engagement Party Was Lit AF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one step closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs. Jonas! The couple wasted no time celebrating their recent engagement as they threw one heck of a star-studded engagement party less than a month after Sophie said “yes!” Click through the gallery to get all the details on their big night, and to see what famous celebs showed up!