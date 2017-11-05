Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

Celebration Of Love!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Engagement Party Was Lit AF

The engaged couple’s bash was the hottest ticket in town!

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 9

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one step closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs. Jonas! The couple wasted no time celebrating their recent engagement as they threw one heck of a star-studded engagement party less than a month after Sophie said “yes!” Click through the gallery to get all the details on their big night, and to see what famous celebs showed up!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Star-Studded Engagement Party Was Lit AF
1 of 9
The Game of Thrones actress, 21, and DNCE frontman, 28, were all smiles as they walked into their super exclusive soiree on Saturday at Mamo in New York City.
The couple was joined by Joe’s DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee. And of course, Joe’s brothers Nick Jonas— who arrived with model Georgia Fowler – and Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle, were in the building.
Even Joe’s on-camera love interest Ashley Graham attended the couple’s big night alongside her hubby. (Who could forget Joe and Ashley’s steamy on-screen kiss for DNCE’s “Toothbrush” music video?)
Actors Tom Holland and Ansel Elgort were also on hand to celebrate the happy couple.
A source told E! News that the engaged pair shut down Mamo for an “intimate dinner,” which was held upstairs in a private room for about 30 of their closest family and friends.
The insider added that guests “feasted on specialty dishes like the truffle pizza and the truffle ravioli. In addition to some sumptuous eats and drinks, the event also featured a few ‘beautiful toasts’ in honor of the newly engaged couple.”
After the small dinner, they group apparently enjoyed a "wild night of dancing."
Sophie and Joe announced on October 15 that they were engaged by posting a photo of the Game Of Thrones actress wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
What do you think about Sophie and Joe’s engagement party? Sound off in the comments!
By
Find under: ,
Comments