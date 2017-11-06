Joy-Anna Duggar Looks WAY Further Along Than 6 Months In This Recent Pregnancy Pic

Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t doing anything to lessen the shotgun wedding rumors surrounding her recent marriage to Austin Forsyth. In fact, the mom-to-be seems to be making things worse as she continues to hide her growing baby bump. However, all of her efforts may have been in vain as she was recently spotted on her Texas vacay with her hubby-of-six-months looking just about ready to pop!
1 of 6
In a picture found on the blog, Life is not all pickles and hairspray, Austin can be seen cradling his wife’s belly as she wraps her arms around him. While the photo shows a sweet moment between the newlyweds it is the size of Joy’s baby bump that has some wondering if she is further along than she claims to be
.
2 of 6
“She looks about 8months pregnant,” one fan commented. “I reckon when she has the baby/ies she will have them for a month b4 anyone finds out.”
3 of 6
“She looks really big for a few months,” wrote another.
5 of 6
The reality star has seemingly become aware of all the pregnancy speculation as she’s been keeping her belly under wraps. Even during her recent trip to Fort Worth, Texas, the newlywed only snapped pics with her husband from the chest up.
6 of 6
What do you think about Joy’s recent pregnancy pic? Sound off in the comments!
In a picture found on the blog, Life is not all pickles and hairspray, Austin can be seen cradling his wife’s belly as she wraps her arms around him. While the photo shows a sweet moment between the newlyweds it is the size of Joy’s baby bump that has some wondering if she is further along than she claims to be
.
“She looks about 8months pregnant,” one fan commented. “I reckon when she has the baby/ies she will have them for a month b4 anyone finds out.”
“She looks really big for a few months,” wrote another.
The reality star has seemingly become aware of all the pregnancy speculation as she’s been keeping her belly under wraps. Even during her recent trip to Fort Worth, Texas, the newlywed only snapped pics with her husband from the chest up.
What do you think about Joy’s recent pregnancy pic? Sound off in the comments!