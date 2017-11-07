Here’s More Evidence That Joy-Anna Duggar Had A Shotgun Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar can’t seem to hide her growing baby bump, and it has some people doubting how far along she actually is. As OK! readers’ know, shotgun wedding rumors have surrounded Joy and her husband Austin Forsyth since the Counting On couple moved their wedding up from October 28 to May 26, 2017. The rumors only seemed to get worse after Joy announced her pregnancy three short months after the tying the knot. Not to mention, her pregnancy bump at the time led many fans to speculate she was further along than she claimed. Click through the gallery to find out what other evidence fans have uncovered that may prove Joy was pregnant before saying “I do.”
As previously reported, the 20-year-old reality star, recently returned from a Texas vacay with her hubby, where she was photographed showing her her growing bump for the first time in weeks. The photo came as a surprise to many as some claimed she once again looked further along than her supposed four-to-five months.
Most recently, Life Is Not All Pickles And Hairspray, posted yet another pic from Joy’s Texas trip, but this time the photo showed Joy’s belly from a side angle, which sent the shotgun wedding rumors into overdrive.
“I say she got pregnant before May.” one fan wrote. “I looked like that at 38 weeks,” commented another. A third fan simply wrote, “SHE IS MORE THAN 5 MONTHS.”
Another fan noticed that Joy has also been handling her pregnancy different than her pregnant sisters before her.
“The most telling thing is her lack of transparency. Jill and Jessa took weekly selfies that included what week of their pregnancy they were,” the fan commented. “Joy seems to be going out of her way to hide her bump on the show and on her social media. For a woman so excited to have a child that seems odd unless of course she IS further along. It’s the only thing that makes sense.”
What do you think about Joy’s baby bump scandal? Sound off in the comments!
