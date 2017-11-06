Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Church Together TWICE In One Day

Both Selena and Justin were spotted arriving at Hillsong Church in L.A. on Saturday. Justin kept things casual in a white t-shirt with red gym shorts, white sneakers, and a black hoodie. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Selena, meanwhile, wore a black, long-sleeved dress with black ankle boots. She carried a notepad in her hand. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Later the same day, Selena arrived at church a second time wearing the same boots, but this time she wore black pants and an oversized tan sweater. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin returned as well, this time in lime green pants and an orange sweatshirt.

The pair’s two church outings came just one day after they had a private dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse in L.A. the night before. According to a People magazine insider, Justin arranged to have the dinner after the steakhouse was closed so they wouldn’t be bothered. Prior to dinner, the pair attended yet another church event at the Microsoft Theater. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to an insider, Justin “is trying to take things slowly” with Selena, but “he is too excited to spend time with her.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together,” the source told People. Photo credit: BACKGRID