Selena Gomez Wears Justin Bieber's Hockey Jersey During Date Night

Jelena looks like they are back in full force after a six year on-and-off again relationship, and it’s going to be pretty hard for Selena Gomez to deny that Justin Bieber had nothing to do with her split from The Weeknd. While the “Starboy” singer is reportedly the one that cut things off, Selena has been spending more and more time with her ex in recent weeks, and seems as happy as ever.