Jelena looks like they are back in full force after a six year on-and-off again relationship, and it’s going to be pretty hard for Selena Gomez to deny that Justin Bieber had nothing to do with her split from The Weeknd. While the “Starboy” singer is reportedly the one that cut things off, Selena has been spending more and more time with her ex in recent weeks, and seems as happy as ever.
Selena Gomez Wears Justin Bieber's Hockey Jersey During Date Night
From having breakfast together to going to church and riding bikes, Selena and Justin have been inseparable recently, and their latest outing was to a hockey game in California. Fresh from her break up, Selena was seen arriving at Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center to see her ex play an amateur game.
The "Revival" singer wore a black turtleneck and pants paired with a frayed denim jacket as she sat on the sidelines while watching the Canadian pop idol play on the ice.
The two were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together, and Selena, 25, was spotted wearing Justin’s jersey as they hopped in his ride after the game!
Something is definitely going on between them, and according to reports, The Weeknd could tell, which led to the split. A source told Us Weekly, “He trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin.”
