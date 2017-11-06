Kaia Gerber Returns To Paris Causing More Concern About Her Weight

It seems like
’s career continues to soar as her weight plummets. The model, and daughter of icon Kaia Gerber , was spotted at her Paris fittings looking scary skinny. See the shocking pics! Cindy Crawford
Just last month
OK! revealed
photos of the 16-year-old looking very thin at Paris Fashion Week.
And now, just a few weeks later and as the model’s career hits overdrive, we see her return to the City of Lights not looking much better as she arrived for
Chanel
and
Karl Lagerfeld
fittings.
While she was biker chic in a cropped black leather jacket and tight black jeans tugged even closer to her tiny waist with a red belt, her legs appeared very skinny.
Kaia has been jet setting across the world from one fashion event after another. Is the stress of her increasingly busy schedule taking a toll on her weight?
It hasn’t appeared to get her down as she was scene smiling with her assistant in the photos.
How do you think Kaia looks in these new photos? Sound off in the comment section!
