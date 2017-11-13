Kailyn Lowry's Baby Daddy Photographed With Lux Russell & It Will Melt Your Heart

This past weekend, Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy reunited! See the photo of the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex and Lux Russell together that will definitely melt your heart.
Kail and Jo were also joined by his future wife, Vee Torres, for a charity event to benefit Puerto Rico.
Kail welcomed her third son, Lux, with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, in early August.
Kail also has another son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.
What do you think of Kailyn, Jo, and Vee all co-parenting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
