Happy Family!

Kailyn Lowry's Baby Daddy Photographed With Lux Russell & It Will Melt Your Heart

See the pictures of the 'Teen Mom 2' star's ex and her youngest child.

This past weekend, Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy reunited! See the photo of the Teen Mom 2 star’s ex and Lux Russell together that will definitely melt your heart.

1 of 6
Could this be any cuter? Lux Russell was photographed with Kailyn's first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.
Kail and Jo were also joined by his future wife, Vee Torres, for a charity event to benefit Puerto Rico.
Teen Mom fans were so happy to see Jo, Kailyn, and Vee come together and get along! Jo and Kail have one son together, Isaac.
Kail welcomed her third son, Lux, with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, in early August.
Kail also has another son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.
What do you think of Kailyn, Jo, and Vee all co-parenting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
