Heartbreaking

'A Hard Pill To Swallow!' Kailyn Lowry BREAKS DOWN On-Camera & Admits Chris Lopez Cheated On Her

'It never got better,' the 'TM2' star admits.

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her third baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, during last night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion. The mother-of-three shed some tears discussing her current relationship with Lux Russell‘s dad with Dr. Drew.

"Chris and I haven't seen each other in a month so he hasn't seen the baby, either," Kailyn revealed. "It's kind of a hard pill to swallow."

As seen on this past season, Kailyn was expecting her first child with Chris and the two seemed to be on-again-off-again. However, last night she revealed that "he cheated" during her "whole pregnancy."

She added, "The things I went through, all the way leading up to having him was something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. You know, I was like, 'Oh, it'll get better, it'll get better' and then it never got better."

As of now, the two have "no contact at all."

Kailyn credits her great friends for helping her get by!

"I have a really, really good group of friends that are just so great to me," she said.

What did you think of the reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

