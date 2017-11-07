Take That, Kailyn! Lowry's Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Has His OWN Television Show

Move over Kailyn Lowry, all the cameras will now be on her ex-husband! Javi Marroquin has his very own MTV special.
1 of 6
Cali livin ☀️
A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on
The reality star has his own special episode in the works for MTV called Being Javi!
2 of 6
The reality star was caught filming at The Broadway Social over the weekend with his close friends.
3 of 6
As fans may know, Javi has been making headlines recently after he confirmed that he was dating his co-star and the newest mom on the show, Briana DeJesus.
4 of 6
Halloween ‘17
A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on
The two decided to make their relationship official during the reunion taping in Los Angeles.
5 of 6
He captioned a photo of them, "I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days," along with the hashtag, #bae.
6 of 6
City boy 🏙
A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on
Will you be watching Javi's episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
The reality star has his own special episode in the works for MTV called Being Javi!
The reality star was caught filming at The Broadway Social over the weekend with his close friends.
As fans may know, Javi has been making headlines recently after he confirmed that he was dating his co-star and the newest mom on the show, Briana DeJesus.
The two decided to make their relationship official during the reunion taping in Los Angeles.
He captioned a photo of them, "I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days," along with the hashtag, #bae.
Will you be watching Javi's episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!