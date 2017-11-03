Twitter Facebook Search

Kailyn's Revenge! Lowry's Post-Baby Makeover Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The 'Teen Mom 2' star has never looked better!

New Kailyn Lowry, who this? The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third child this summer and her snapback is incredible! Click through to see the mother-of-three’s new look.

The MTV star made jaws drop from the photos she shared from her latest project, her podcast Coffee & Convos.
In the comments section, fans were raving over her new post-baby makeover.
"You're so beautiful," one user wrote as another one said, "How do you keep getting prettier and prettier!?? Ugh, I'm forever envious of your beauty!!!"
During her time in Los Angeles for the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, the reality star got work done on her teeth.
The reality star welcomed her third son in early August and since then...her snapback is getting better and better!
What do you think of Kail's new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
