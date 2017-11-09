Kailyn Lowry's Son Lux Russell Is Her Twin! See The Latest Photo Of The Newborn

Lux showing off his new @custompacifiers 😍! #ad Use my promo code “KAIL” to get 3 FREE Custom Pacifiers or $30 off site-wide at www.custompacifiers.com! Get creative! You can make them say anything you want 🖤

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:16am PST